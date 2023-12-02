Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,404 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of POWI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 280,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

