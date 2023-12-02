Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,986 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of BILL worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,906. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

