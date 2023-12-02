Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,986 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BILL worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,085,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 2,526,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

