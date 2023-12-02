Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639,010 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 5.94% of iCAD worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Up 9.9 %

iCAD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on iCAD

iCAD Profile

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.