Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,809 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Airgain worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

