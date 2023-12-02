Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,809 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 5.70% of Airgain worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.