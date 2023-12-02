Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274,143 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of AXT worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $422,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in AXT by 37.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AXT by 289.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 122.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 572,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.99. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

