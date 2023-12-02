Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.