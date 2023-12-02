Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,038 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 814,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 583,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

