Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Appian worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock valued at $109,558,059 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 488,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,034. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

