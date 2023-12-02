Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

MPWR traded up $10.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $559.61. 359,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.