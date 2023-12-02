Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Appian worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Appian by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059 over the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Price Performance

APPN traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 488,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

