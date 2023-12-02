Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CorVel worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CorVel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 25,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $136.22 and a 1-year high of $228.94.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,713,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,620. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

