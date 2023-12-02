Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Riskified worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. 634,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

