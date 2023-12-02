Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Harvard Bioscience worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

