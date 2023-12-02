Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Radware worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 1.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 293,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 11.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 270,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,674. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

