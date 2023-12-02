Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,259 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

XENE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 654,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.