Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of WNS worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,683. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

