Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vicor worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 1,239,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vicor by 298.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $9,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 279,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.