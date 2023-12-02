Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $139.78.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

