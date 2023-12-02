Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 246.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $308,714 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

