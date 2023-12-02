Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,465 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,465 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 105,726 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $225,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 1,087,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

