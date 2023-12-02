Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $201.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,681. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.