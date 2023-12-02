Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,598 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of FIGS worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

FIGS Stock Up 3.3 %

FIGS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 3,201,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,723. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

