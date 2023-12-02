Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,511 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 602,528 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 426,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,526. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -152.80 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.