Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,291 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.34% of EverQuote worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 666,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 290,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 251,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

