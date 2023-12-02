Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. 301,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,857. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.