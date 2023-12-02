Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Arteris worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

AIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,841. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,252.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,252.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,543 shares of company stock worth $612,212 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

