Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 10,731 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nutanix worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,389. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

