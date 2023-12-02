Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 1,224,598 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,598 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FIGS worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.62. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

