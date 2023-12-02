Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 155,867 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,867 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 4,099,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

