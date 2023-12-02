Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 254,694 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,694 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 1,266,687 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 691,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,960,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 96,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 298,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.