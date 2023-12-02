Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 254,694 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,694 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 298,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.