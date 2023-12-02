Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 261,912 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 6.7 %

RCUS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 801,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,358. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

