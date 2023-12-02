Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 275,376 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,376 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.39% of Domo worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

