Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

