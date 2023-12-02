Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,122,392 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,122,392 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Digital Turbine worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. 2,263,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

