Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 438,014 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438,014 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ImmunoGen worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,856,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 977,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 30,162,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,332. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.21.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 874,819 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,760 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

