Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of TechTarget worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 31.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,298 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 112.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

