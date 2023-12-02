Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 50,644 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,644 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Stoneridge worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 184.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 108,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 52.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 95,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

