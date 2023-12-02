Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 57,810 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ambarella worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.51. 1,577,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,396. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

