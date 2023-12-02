Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 70,644 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,644 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 140,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,188. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.