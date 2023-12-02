Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Beauty Health worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

SKIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,758,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,558. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

