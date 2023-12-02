Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Beauty Health worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.
Beauty Health Price Performance
SKIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,758,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,558. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beauty Health
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beauty Health
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.