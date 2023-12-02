Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 364,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,777 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

