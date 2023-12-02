Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,923 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Akoya Biosciences worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 51.5% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 88.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of AKYA stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 103,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,320. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

