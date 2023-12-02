Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MLTX stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.