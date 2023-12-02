Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,782 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Varonis Systems worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 2,146,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,916. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $43.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

