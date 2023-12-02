Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,923 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Akoya Biosciences worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.