Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. 301,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $147.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

