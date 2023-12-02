Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.59

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.59 and traded as low as C$68.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$68.70, with a volume of 149,747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.47.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.